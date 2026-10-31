DSP Records Yellamma Title Song With 100 Folk Artists, First Single Coming Soon

Hyderabad: Music composer and singer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly knows as DSP, is preparing something special for his upcoming Telugu film Yellamma. The music director had reportedly recorded the film's title song with around 100 traditional folk rhythm artists, bringing together different folk music traditions for the much-awaited project.

The makers recently shared an update about the song, announcing that the first single from Yellamma is coming soon. The latest musical development has generated excitement among Telugu cinema audiences, particularly those looking forward to DSP's musical contribution to the film.

The makers are planning to release the much-awaited title track as the film's first single soon. The project is being produced by Dil Raju, Sirish, Hansitha Reddy and Harshit Reddy under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). Murali G is handling the cinematography, while Devi Sri Prasad will be seen in the lead role.

Reports suggest that the film's shooting has already entered its final stage. The makers have also announced that Yellamma will arrive in theatres worldwide on March 5, 2027.

With Venu Yeldandi's emotional storytelling and DSP's folk-inspired music, the film has already generated considerable interest among audiences. The upcoming title track is expected to add to the excitement ahead of its theatrical release.

Rockstar 🌟 @ThisIsDSP records the #Yellamma title song with 100 folk rhythm artists representing diverse cultures across India! 🔥🥁 FIRST SINGLE SOON ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 In Cinemas #YellammaFromMarch5th 💥 @VenuYeldandi9 #DilRaju #Shirish @HR_3555 @muraligdop @Hr_3555 #HanshithaReddy @svc_official @Tseries @tseriessouth — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) October 30, 2026

Devi Sri Prasad's musical experiment with approximately 100 folk rhythm artists has added another interesting dimension to Yellamma. With the first single expected soon, audiences are looking forward to hearing the title track and experiencing DSP's folk-inspired musical approach. The film also marks an important milestone in DSP's career as he makes his debut as a lead actor.