Chiranjeevi to Work With Thudarum Director Tharun Moorthy?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, and every update about his upcoming films attracts attention. While the actor is currently busy with multiple projects, an exciting new collaboration is now creating चर्चा in film circles. Reports suggest that Malayalam filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, who gained recognition with the blockbuster Thudarum, has approached Chiranjeevi with an interesting story.

According to industry reports, the young director recently met Chiranjeevi and narrated a powerful script. The story and its emotional content reportedly impressed the Megastar. Although the project has not been officially confirmed, the news has already generated excitement among fans.

Tharun Moorthy Narrates an Interesting Story to Chiranjeevi

Tharun Moorthy impressed Malayalam audiences with his storytelling style, natural emotions and engaging screenplay in Thudarum. The film's success brought him wider recognition and made him one of the directors to watch out for.

Now, the filmmaker is reportedly planning to enter Telugu cinema with a project featuring Chiranjeevi. Sources suggest that he has developed a subject that combines strong emotional elements with commercial entertainment.

The initial story discussion is said to have gone well. However, the director is expected to prepare a complete script before meeting Chiranjeevi again for further discussions.

Chiranjeevi Interested in Content-Based Commercial Films

In recent years, Chiranjeevi has shown interest in stories that offer something different while retaining the entertainment elements expected from a commercial Telugu film.

The actor has also encouraged talented filmmakers from different industries by giving them opportunities in Telugu cinema. Tharun Moorthy could be another filmmaker to join this list if the discussions move forward.

Reports indicate that the director has designed the story to suit Chiranjeevi's screen image, with a combination of mass elements, strong characters and emotional depth.

Official Announcement Expected After Script Completion

At present, the proposed Chiranjeevi-Tharun Moorthy project is only in the discussion stage. The makers are yet to finalise the complete script.

Details about the producer, supporting cast and technical team will become clear only after the screenplay is approved. Chiranjeevi's existing film commitments will also play an important role in deciding the project's timeline.

If everything works out, an official announcement could be made after the Megastar completes his current commitments.

The possible combination of Chiranjeevi and Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy has certainly caught the attention of movie lovers. Fans are now waiting to see whether this interesting collaboration will become a reality.