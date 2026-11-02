South Bullet Train to connect Bengaluru and Hyderabad in 2 hours

Bengaluru/Hyderabad: Travelling between Bengaluru and Hyderabad could become significantly faster in the coming years, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi approving the proposed Bullet Train Corridor connecting four major South Indian cities. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development on November 1, stating that the high-speed rail network would connect Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amaravati and Chennai. The proposed project is expected to strengthen connectivity between some of India's major technology, business and economic centres.

Bengaluru to Hyderabad in Just 2 Hours 10 Minutes

One of the biggest highlights of the proposed corridor is the reduction in travel time between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. According to the Railway Minister, the journey between the two cities could take approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes once the high-speed rail service becomes operational. Similarly, the Bengaluru-Chennai journey expected to take around 73 minutes, significantly reducing travel time for passengers travelling between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Hyderabad to Become a Major Bullet Train Hub

The proposed Southern high-speed rail network is expected to strengthen Hyderabad's position as a major connectivity hub. The city is also part of other proposed high-speed rail routes, including Hyderabad-Pune and Hyderabad-Chennai. The corridors are expected to improve connectivity across Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.

When Will the Bullet Train Project Begin?

Although the latest announcement marks an important development, passengers may have to wait before the project becomes a reality. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), route alignments, land acquisition and other necessary approvals remain important steps before construction can begin. Physical construction has not yet started on the Hyderabad-related corridors.

Once implemented, the proposed Southern Bullet Train network could transform intercity travel and strengthen economic connections between major South India cities.