Cyclone Murasu: Storm Crosses Andhra Coast, Heavy Rain Continues in Several Districts

Cyclone Murasu has crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to several coastal districts. The severe cyclonic storm crossed the coast between Nellore and Narsapur in the early hours of Tuesday, November 3.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), landfall took place between 3:30 AM and 5:30 AM. Winds reached speeds of 100–120 kmph during the landfall. Although the cyclone has crossed the coast, officials have warned that its impact may continue for another 24 hours.

Cyclone Murasu Latest Update: Heavy Rainfall in Coastal Andhra

Heavy rainfall has been reported in several parts of Andhra Pradesh due to the cyclone. The weather department has warned of more rainfall in West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The storm is expected to weaken gradually while moving towards the west-northwest direction. However, people in coastal areas have been advised to remain alert.

Highest Rainfall Recorded in Andhra Pradesh

According to APSDMA data, the following areas recorded heavy rainfall between 8:30 AM on November 2 and 6 AM on November 3.

Naguluppalapadu: 198.01 mm

Kothapatnam: 182.25 mm

Bapatla: 128.53 mm

Chirala: 124.10 mm

Trovagunta: 116.93 mm

Ongole Urban: 106.97 mm

Chilakapadu: 104.50 mm

Santanutalapadu: 98.70 mm

Mogalthur: 96 mm

Malikipuram: 93.70 mm

These figures show the impact of Cyclone Murasu on the coastal districts.

Roads and Railway Services Affected

Heavy winds and rainfall have caused disruptions in some areas of Prakasam district. Large trees fell on the Kondapi-Tanguturu road, affecting vehicle movement. Traffic was also disrupted on the Nidamanuru-Uppalapadu and Ongole-Nidamanuru roads due to fallen trees. The Kollam-Visakhapatnam Express was reportedly stopped at Singarayakonda railway station, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Schools Closed in Eluru District

Due to continuous rainfall, the Eluru district administration has declared a holiday for all government and private educational institutions and Anganwadis on November 3. Authorities are monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautionary measures in affected areas.

Cyclone Murasu: Emergency Helpline Number

APSDMA officials have asked residents to remain alert even after the cyclone's landfall. People facing emergencies can contact the disaster management authorities at 9552300009 or share information through the Mana Mitra service.

Residents are advised to avoid waterlogged roads, stay away from fallen electric poles and trees, and follow instructions issued by local authorities.