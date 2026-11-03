Hyderabad Passport Mela on November 21: 4,000 Appointments to Be Released

The Hyderabad Regional Passport Office (RPO) has announced a special Passport Mela on November 21, 2026. Around 4,000 appointments will be made available for people applying for passports and Police Clearance Certificates (PCC).

The initiative aims to help applicants facing long waiting periods for passport appointments. Regional Passport Officer Madhav R Sulphule announced the special drive on November 2.

When Can Applicants Book Appointments?

The RPO will release around 4,000 appointment slots on November 3. Applicants can book appointments for the November 21 Passport Mela through the designated Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under the Hyderabad RPO.

What Services Are Available?

The Passport Mela will offer appointments for three services:

Normal Passport: For applicants applying through the regular passport process.

Tatkal Passport: For applicants seeking faster passport processing.

Police Clearance Certificate (PCC): For people who need a police clearance certificate for official or other purposes.

Who Can Apply?