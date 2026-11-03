Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Rohith's Elimination Angers Fans, Viewers Demand His Return

Rohith's unexpected exit from Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has created a lot of discussion among viewers. His elimination has disappointed many fans, who are now demanding that the makers bring him back into the show.

Unlike regular eliminations based on audience voting, Rohith was sent out after his fellow contestants voted against him. This decision has surprised viewers and triggered strong reactions on social media.

Why Was Rohith Eliminated?

Rohith's elimination came as a shock because he had been attracting attention through his gameplay and interactions with other contestants. His entertaining behaviour and chemistry with the female housemates also made him popular among viewers.

However, the housemates' decision went against him, bringing his journey to an unexpected end.

Fans Demand Rohith's Return

Following his elimination, several fans expressed disappointment on social media. Many viewers questioned the decision and felt that Rohith deserved another chance in the competition.

Some fans also criticised the makers for allowing the housemates to decide his exit instead of following the usual audience voting process.

Will Rohith Re-Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 10?

Rohith's elimination has raised questions about a possible re-entry. Fans are hoping that the makers will consider their requests and bring him back through a wild-card entry or another twist.

However, there is no official announcement about his return so far. Viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to know whether Rohith will get another opportunity in the Bigg Boss house.