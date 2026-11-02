Sai Durgha Tej to Get Engaged on November 5? Wedding Reportedly Planned for December

Actor Sai Durgha Tej is reportedly all set to tie the knot this year, putting an end his bachelorhood. Speculation surrounding the actor's wedding has been doing to rounds in the medial for some time, and fresh reports suggest that the dates for the celebrations have now been finalised. According to reports, the actor will get engaged on November 5 in Hyderabad in the presence of close family members.

The wedding is reportedly scheduled for December 10 and is also expected to take place in Hyderabad. The reported engagement and wedding dates have sparked excitement among fans, particularly those following the Mega family. However, an official confirmation from the actor or his family is still awaited.

Both the engagement and wedding ceremonies are reportedly expected to be intimate affairs, attended by close friends and family members. Members of the Mega family are also likely to be present to celebrate the special occasion. However, details about the bride-to-be have not yet been revealed, keeping fans curious. While some reports speculate that the actor is set to marry an actress, others suggest that she could be his childhood friend. The actor and his family have yet to clarify the speculation.

On the professional front, Sai Durgha Tej was last seen alongside Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu film Bro. He is currently gearing up for his next project, SYG – Sambarala Yeti Gattu, an action entertainer that is presently in the post-production stage. The film is scheduled to hit theatres during Sankranti 2027.

Sai Durgha Tej has established himself as one of the recognised young actor in Telugu cinema. Over the years, he has appeared in several films such as Supreme, Prati Roju Pandage and Virupaksha helped strengthen his position in the industry.

Fans have also been following his personal life closely, making that latest wedding reports a major talking point on social media. Meanwhile, expectations are high for his upcoming film Sambarala Yeti Gattu, which is expected to showcase him in a different action-oriented role.