Ravi Teja Begins Thulabharam Shooting, Introduced as Crime Maharaja

Tollywood actor RaviTeja has started shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Thulabharam, directed by Vivek Athreya. The project brings together the actor’s energetic screen presence and the filmmaker’s distinctive storytelling style in a crime comedy entertainer. Ravi Teja joined the film's sets for his first day of shooting on October 28, 2026 in Hyderabad. The latest development has generated interest among moviegoers, particularly following the announcement of this unexpected collaboration.

Ravi Teja Gets a New Identity in Thulabharam

‘Crime Maharaja’ portrayal of Ravi Teja is one of the biggest highlights in the movie. Recently, the team released a title documentary, which provided an introduction of the movie and its lead characters. This announcement, made in the context of 'Nava Ravi Tejam', has created much curiosity among people about the character of Ravi Teja and the story line of the movie. However, the makers are keeping the plot points secret.

Star Cast and Technical Team

The film features Priyanka Mohan and Anaswara Rajan in female lead roles, while Tharun Bhascker, JD Chakravarthy, Anil Karella and Ravi Anthony appear in important roles. Vivek Athreya is handling the writing and direction , with Laxman and Srinirao producing the project under the Bridge Productions banner. Vivek Sagar is composing the music, while Theni Eswar ISC is responsible for cinematography. Ravi Teja Girijala is handling the editing, and GM Sekhar is the art director.

When Will Thulabharam Release?

The film's shooting is currently underway, and the makers are reportedly targeting a summer 2027 theatrical release. An official release date has not yet been confirmed, With an intersting combination of crime, drama and humour, Thulabharam marks a new collaboration between Ravi Teja and Vivek Athreya. Further updates about the film’s first look, storyline and release plans are expected as production progresses.