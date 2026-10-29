No Family History? Breast Cancer Is Still Possible

Breast cancer awareness, observed prominently during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is essential as women continue to face the burden of one of the most common cancers worldwide. Medical experts stress that recognising warning signs, undergoing appropriate screening and seeking timely medical advice can make a significant difference to treatment outcomes.

Speaking to Sakshi Post, Dr P Annie Pranutha, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Birthright by Rainbow Hospitals, explained that breast cancer develops when cells in breast tissue grow abnormally and uncontrollably. These cells may form a lump, although cancer can sometimes develop without an obvious lump.

One of the most persistent misconceptions is that breast cancer affects only women with a family history of the disease. Dr Praneetha cautioned that women without affected relatives can also develop breast cancer. Being physically fit, maintaining a healthy lifestyle or having no apparent risk factors does not eliminate the possibility of the disease.

Five Breast Changes Women Should Never Ignore

Women should become familiar with the usual appearance and feel of their breasts so that they can recognise new or unusual changes.

The five important warning signs highlighted during the interview are:

A new lump in the breast: Any newly detected lump should be examined by a healthcare professional. Not every lump is cancerous, as benign conditions can also cause lumps.

Changes in breast size or shape: A new or unexplained difference in the size, contour or appearance of a breast warrants medical assessment.

Nipple retraction: A nipple that newly turns inward or changes its position should not be ignored.

Unusual nipple discharge: Discharge that appears without squeezing, particularly bloody discharge, needs prompt evaluation.

Persistent or unusual breast pain: Pain alone does not necessarily indicate cancer, but new, persistent or localised pain should be assessed, especially when accompanied by other changes.

Other changes, including skin thickening, dimpling or a texture resembling orange peel, may also require medical attention.

Dr Praneetha emphasised that women should not panic when they notice a lump, but neither should they dismiss it. A clinical examination and, when indicated, imaging or a biopsy can help establish the cause.

How Can Women Check Their Breasts?

Breast self-awareness involves understanding what is normal for an individual and noticing changes over time. Women can observe their breasts in a mirror and look for differences in shape, size, skin appearance or nipple position.

They can also gently examine the breast tissue using the pads of their fingers, paying attention to any new lump or unusual thickening. Choosing a regular time each month can help women become familiar with their normal breast appearance and feel.

For women who menstruate, examining the breasts after the menstrual period, when tenderness may be lower, can be more comfortable.

However, self-examination is not a substitute for professional assessment or recommended screening. Any suspicious change should be evaluated by a doctor rather than waiting for the next monthly check.

Mammograms and Screening: Clearing the Myths

A mammogram is an X-ray examination of the breast that can identify suspicious changes, sometimes before a lump becomes noticeable. Depending on age, breast density, symptoms and individual risk, doctors may also recommend ultrasound or other investigations.

Dr Praneetha explained that mammography is a screening tool, while ultrasound can provide additional information in appropriate cases, including in women with dense breast tissue or those being evaluated for a new lump.

She also addressed concerns that mammograms cause cancer to spread. A mammogram does not cause breast cancer to spread. Although breast compression during the procedure can cause temporary discomfort, women can inform the radiology team if they feel anxious or uncomfortable.

Screening recommendations vary according to clinical guidelines and individual risk. Women aged 40 and above should discuss the appropriate screening schedule with their doctors. Those with a strong family history or other high-risk factors may need an earlier, individualised assessment.

Who Is at Higher Risk of Breast Cancer?

Several factors can influence breast cancer risk. These include increasing age, a family history of breast cancer, certain inherited genetic mutations, excess body weight after menopause, alcohol consumption and some forms of hormone therapy.

Reproductive and hormonal factors can also influence risk. Early menstruation and later menopause, for example, may increase cumulative exposure to certain hormones.

While some risk factors cannot be changed, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet and avoiding smoking and alcohol can support overall health and may reduce some cancer risks. These measures cannot guarantee prevention.

The doctor also clarified that men can develop breast cancer, although it is much less common than in women.

Does Every Breast Cancer Patient Need a Mastectomy?

Fear of losing a breast can discourage some women from seeking medical advice. However, treatment depends on the type of cancer, its stage, tumour characteristics and the patient's overall health.

In selected early-stage cases, doctors may remove the tumour while preserving much of the breast through breast-conserving surgery. Other patients may require mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy or targeted treatments, depending on the diagnosis.

Treatment is often planned by a multidisciplinary team that may include surgical, medical and radiation oncologists.

Dr Praneetha said that chemotherapy can cause side effects, including hair loss, nausea and digestive problems, but the potential benefits can outweigh these risks when the treatment is medically indicated. Patients should discuss the expected benefits, side effects and available supportive care with their treating team.

Regular follow-up remains important after treatment to monitor recovery, manage side effects and identify any signs of recurrence.

Fear and Embarrassment Can Delay Diagnosis

During the interview, Dr Praneetha described a case involving a woman in her 40s who was raising her daughters as a single mother. She sought medical attention for weakness and severe anaemia during a gynaecological check-up. Further investigations identified a suspicious breast lump, which was subsequently found to be at an advanced stage.

According to the doctor, the woman had not been attending regular check-ups after her pregnancies and deliveries. She was still undergoing treatment at the time described in the interview.

The case illustrates how competing family responsibilities, limited health awareness and missed opportunities for medical evaluation can contribute to delayed diagnosis. It also reinforces the importance of seeking care when symptoms arise and attending recommended check-ups.

Dr Praneetha urged women not to feel ashamed or blame themselves if they develop breast cancer. The disease is not a punishment or evidence of wrongdoing. Medical evaluation, timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment are the priorities.

Breast Cancer Is Treatable: Don't Let Fear Decide

Breast cancer treatment has advanced, and many patients can return to active lives after treatment. Outcomes depend on factors such as the cancer's stage, biology and response to therapy, so early assessment is important.

The doctor advised women to pay attention to new breast changes, follow screening recommendations appropriate to their age and risk, and seek medical advice without embarrassment