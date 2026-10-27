Decoding the Thyroid-Salt Link: Expert Insights on Iodine, Pregnancy Precautions, and Preventing Deficiency

Iodized Salt is Essential: Regular iodized salt remains the top priority and most effective daily source of iodine for preventing deficiency and supporting thyroid health [05:42 Opens in a new window ].

Crucial for Pregnancy: Pregnant women require higher iodine intake (250 micrograms) compared to the standard 150 micrograms to prevent severe fetal complications, developmental delays, and intellectual disabilities [10:31 Opens in a new window , 11:37 Opens in a new window ].

More Than Just Salt: While iodine is vital, nutrients like selenium and iron are equally important for proper thyroid hormone synthesis [20:13 Opens in a new window ].

Busting the Pink Salt Myth: Fancy alternatives like pink Himalayan salt are not automatically rich in iodine and are largely driven by marketing hype [25:59 Opens in a new window , 26:08 Opens in a new window ].

Lifestyle & Balance: Strength training, adequate protein intake (1.5g per kg of body weight), and limiting excessive junk food help reduce inflammatory factors linked to thyroid antibodies