Polio Drops: Why We Cannot Afford to Stop the Fight
The Threat Across Borders: Although India is polio-free, neighboring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan still report wild polio cases. Due to international travel and migration, the risk of the virus re-entering India persists.
Asymptomatic Carriers: About 90% to 96% of polio cases show no visible symptoms. Infected individuals can shed the virus through waste, silently spreading it to people with lower immunity.
Complete Vaccination Schedule: Children should receive their birth dose immediately or within the first 15 days, followed by routine doses at 6, 10, and 14 weeks, and a booster between 16 to 24 months, alongside Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) doses.
Handling Missed Doses: If a child's vaccination is delayed, parents do not need to restart the schedule. Children under 5 can simply continue their doses from where they left off by consulting an ANM or pediatrician.
Mild Illness is No Barrier: Minor conditions like a mild fever, cold, or loose motions do not disqualify a child from receiving polio drops. However, parents should seek medical advice during severe illnesses.
Clearing Common Myths: Repeated polio drops or vaccines do not cause a drop in immunity or infertility. They build stronger specific immunity to protect children from the virus.
Why Stopping Polio Drops is a Risky Gamble: Key Insights from Community Medicine Expert Dr. Asma on World Polio Day
India celebrated a monumental public health victory by becoming polio-free, with no wild polio cases reported since 2011. However, health experts warn that complacency could undo decades of hard work. In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, Dr. Asma, Associate Professor at the Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar, explains why continuing polio vaccination campaigns remains critical despite the country's polio-free status.