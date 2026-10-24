Polio Drops: Why We Cannot Afford to Stop the Fight

The Threat Across Borders: Although India is polio-free, neighboring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan still report wild polio cases. Due to international travel and migration, the risk of the virus re-entering India persists.

Asymptomatic Carriers: About 90% to 96% of polio cases show no visible symptoms. Infected individuals can shed the virus through waste, silently spreading it to people with lower immunity.

Complete Vaccination Schedule: Children should receive their birth dose immediately or within the first 15 days, followed by routine doses at 6, 10, and 14 weeks, and a booster between 16 to 24 months, alongside Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) doses.

Handling Missed Doses: If a child's vaccination is delayed, parents do not need to restart the schedule. Children under 5 can simply continue their doses from where they left off by consulting an ANM or pediatrician.

Mild Illness is No Barrier: Minor conditions like a mild fever, cold, or loose motions do not disqualify a child from receiving polio drops. However, parents should seek medical advice during severe illnesses.

Clearing Common Myths: Repeated polio drops or vaccines do not cause a drop in immunity or infertility. They build stronger specific immunity to protect children from the virus.