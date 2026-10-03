Brain Infection Alert: TB Meningitis Symptoms, Diagnosis and Prevention

TB & Meningitis Connection: Tuberculosis is a slow bacterial infection that can spread to the protective layers of the brain, leading to TB meningitis.

Life-Threatening Risks: Brain swelling, stroke, fluid accumulation, and increased intracranial pressure make untreated meningitis extremely dangerous.

Critical Warning Signs in Adults: High-grade persistent fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, visual disturbances, vomiting, and loss of consciousness.

Warning Signs in Infants: Poor feeding, high fever, irritability, and abnormal eye signs such as "sun-setting" eyes.

Diagnostic Tools: Immediate CT scans (takes ~2 minutes) and Lumbar Punctures (spinal fluid test) are essential for accurate identification and targeted antibiotic treatment.

Prevention & Prevention: Routine childhood immunizations (BCG for TB, Haemophilus influenzae, Meningococcal) along with protein-rich nutrition play a vital role in preventing severe brain infections.

Busting Common Myths: Cold weather and specific foods do not cause meningitis. Additionally, not all severe headaches stem from meningitis, but medical advice should always be sought.