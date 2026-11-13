Brain Health to Healthy Ageing: Essential Lifestyle Rules for a Healthier Life

In today's fast-paced world, people often prioritise work, family responsibilities and daily commitments over their own health. From irregular sleep and unhealthy eating habits to physical inactivity and chronic stress, lifestyle choices can affect both brain health and overall physical well-being.

Emphasising the importance of prevention and sustainable lifestyle changes, Dr Harathi Bandaru, a US-based neurologist with more than 20 years of medical experience, shared practical health advice during an interaction with Sakshi Post. The discussion covered stroke prevention, migraine management, memory loss, Alzheimer's disease, nutrition, weight management and healthy ageing.

BE FAST: Recognising stroke symptoms can save lives

One of the most important messages from Dr Harathi was the need to recognise stroke symptoms and reach a hospital immediately.

She explained the BE FAST formula:

B – Balance: Sudden loss of balance or difficulty walking.

E – Eyes: Sudden vision changes or difficulty seeing clearly.

F – Face: Drooping on one side of the face.

A – Arms: Sudden weakness in an arm or leg.

S – Speech: Slurred speech or difficulty speaking.

T – Time: Seek emergency medical attention immediately.

According to the neurologist, timely treatment can significantly influence stroke outcomes. Eligible patients may receive clot-busting medication within the first 4.5 hours after symptoms begin. Selected patients with large-vessel blockages may also benefit from mechanical thrombectomy, sometimes up to 24 hours after symptom onset, depending on brain imaging and medical eligibility.

She cautioned families against waiting for symptoms to disappear or attempting home remedies when a stroke is suspected. Every minute matters because delayed treatment can increase the risk of permanent disability.

Migraine: Lifestyle changes and medical care matter

Migraine is more than an ordinary headache. It can cause severe head pain, nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound, affecting a person's ability to perform everyday activities.

Dr Harathi discussed three supplements that have been studied for migraine prevention: magnesium, riboflavin (vitamin B2) and coenzyme Q10. Foods such as pumpkin seeds can contribute to magnesium intake, while eggs provide riboflavin.

However, she emphasised that supplements are preventive options rather than immediate remedies for an ongoing migraine attack. Their suitability and dosage should be discussed with a doctor. Frequent use of painkillers without medical advice can also lead to medication-overuse headaches.

Adequate sleep, hydration, exercise and identifying individual migraine triggers are important parts of migraine management.

Brain ageing, memory loss and Alzheimer's disease

Memory lapses and difficulty concentrating are increasingly reported by younger people. However, the neurologist clarified that occasional forgetfulness does not automatically indicate dementia.

Nutritional deficiencies, sleep disturbances, stress and other health conditions can contribute to memory-related complaints. Persistent symptoms require proper medical evaluation.

She advised families to watch for warning signs such as repeatedly asking the same questions, forgetting recently shared information, difficulty remembering familiar names and struggling with routine daily activities.

Discussing newer Alzheimer's treatments, Dr Harathi referred to anti-amyloid medicines such as Lecanemab, which are used for selected patients in the early stages of the disease. These treatments aim to slow cognitive decline in eligible individuals, but they are not a complete cure or a guaranteed reversal of Alzheimer's disease. They also require careful medical assessment and monitoring.

Sleep, exercise and nutrition: Three foundations of healthy ageing

According to Dr Harathi, three everyday habits play an important role in maintaining health:

1. Prioritise quality sleep

Adults generally need seven to nine hours of sleep every 24 hours. Poor sleep can affect concentration, mood, metabolic health and overall well-being. Night-shift workers should try to maintain a consistent sleep routine and ensure adequate rest.

2. Eat a balanced diet

Rather than following complicated diet plans, she recommended a colourful food plate containing vegetables, fibre-rich foods, protein, healthy fats and appropriate portions of carbohydrates.

Vegetarians can obtain protein from paneer, lentils, chickpeas and other legumes. Eggs, chicken and fish are additional options for non-vegetarians.

She also discussed the nutritional value of flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds and walnuts. These foods provide different nutrients, including fibre, healthy fats, magnesium and vitamin E.

3. Make physical activity a daily habit

Dr Harathi recommended simple exercises such as squats, chair squats, soleus raises, planks and single-leg standing, depending on an individual's physical ability.

These activities can help maintain muscle strength, core stability and balance. Strength training becomes particularly important with advancing age, as it supports mobility and independence.

Belly fat and weight management: Avoid quick-fix diets

The neurologist stressed that there is no magical formula for reducing belly fat. Sustainable weight management requires consistency, portion control, adequate protein and regular physical activity.

She shared her personal practice of intermittent fasting, generally maintaining a 14–16-hour gap between dinner and the next day's first meal. However, fasting is not appropriate for everyone, particularly people with certain medical conditions, and should be undertaken only after seeking medical advice when necessary.

She also cautioned against crash diets and extreme restrictions. A balanced eating pattern that can be followed over the long term is more useful than chasing rapid weight loss.

Sugar, caffeine and late-night eating

Dr Harathi advised people to reduce sugary soft drinks and avoid relying on fizzy beverages as digestive aids. She also recommended limiting excessive added sugar in tea and coffee.

Caffeine can interfere with sleep and may cause symptoms such as shakiness or tremors in some individuals, particularly when consumed in excess. People sensitive to caffeine should monitor their intake and avoid consuming it late in the day.

She also discussed the importance of finishing dinner sufficiently early before bedtime and avoiding frequent late-night snacking. Adequate protein, healthy fats and fibre can help improve satiety and manage hunger.

Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies should not be ignored

The neurologist highlighted vitamin D and vitamin B12 as nutrients that deserve attention.

Vitamin D supports bone health and several other bodily functions, while vitamin B12 is essential for normal nerve function and red blood cell formation. B12 deficiency can cause symptoms such as tingling, numbness, burning sensations in the feet and fatigue.

People experiencing relevant symptoms should consult a doctor and undergo testing when medically indicated. Supplements should be taken according to professional advice rather than through self-medication.

Medicines: Do not start or stop treatment without medical advice

Addressing the belief that regular medication always makes the body dependent on medicines, Dr Harathi said that prescribed treatment is essential for managing several chronic conditions.

At the same time, medicines should be reviewed periodically to assess their benefits, risks and side effects. She cited the example of prolonged, unsupervised steroid use, which can lead to serious complications, including weakened bones.

Patients should never stop essential medicines, including blood pressure medication, without consulting their doctors.

A practical message for families

Concluding the interaction, Dr Harathi highlighted three simple rules for families: sleep well, eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly.

She also encouraged women to share household responsibilities instead of trying to manage everything themselves. Family support, personal time and adequate rest are important for maintaining physical and emotional well-being.

Her message was clear: healthy ageing does not depend on expensive routines or complicated diet plans. Consistent everyday choices, timely medical attention and a commitment to personal health can make a meaningful difference.

As she emphasised, health is precious, and taking care of it should never be postponed.