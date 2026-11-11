Acupuncture and Naturopathy: Can Natural Therapies Help Restore the Body’s Balance?

Acupuncturist & Naturopathis B.Valli Vasantham

Acupuncture and naturopathy are attracting attention as people increasingly explore complementary approaches to health and wellness. From chronic pain and stress to digestive discomfort and lifestyle-related problems, natural therapies are often discussed as ways to support overall well-being. But how do these practices work, and where should people draw the line between complementary care and medical treatment?

In a discussion with Sakshi Post on acupuncture and naturopathy, Acupuncturist & practitioner of Naturopathy practitioner B.Valli Vasantham explained the traditional concepts behind acupuncture, including the 12 meridians, the five elements and the idea of maintaining balance within the body.

Understanding acupuncture and the 12 meridians

Acupuncture is a traditional practice that involves inserting very thin needles at specific points on the body. In traditional Chinese medicine, these points are associated with pathways known as meridians.

The practitioner discussed the concept of 12 meridians linked to organs such as the stomach, liver and lungs. According to this traditional framework, the body's energy flow and balance are important to overall health.

The discussion also touched upon the five-element concept and the relationship between different organs and body systems.

However, traditional explanations of energy pathways should not be confused with established anatomical structures. Modern medical research has examined acupuncture, particularly for certain types of pain, but the evidence varies depending on the condition.

Can acupuncture help with chronic pain?

Sciatica, migraine and other forms of persistent pain were among the health concerns discussed during the interview.

Acupuncture is sometimes used as a complementary approach to pain management. Some research suggests that it may provide relief for certain chronic pain conditions, although results differ between individuals and conditions.

The practitioner also described techniques involving pressure points, ear acupuncture and stimulation of specific areas of the body.

People experiencing persistent pain should undergo proper medical evaluation to identify its underlying cause. Acupuncture should not replace investigations or treatments recommended by qualified healthcare professionals.

Thyroid disorders and cancer: Why medical caution matters

The interview also referred to thyroid problems and cancer treatment while discussing the possible role of alternative therapies.

These are important areas where patients need clear medical guidance. Acupuncture has not been established as a cure for thyroid disorders or cancer. It must never be used as a substitute for prescribed thyroid medication, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation or other evidence-based cancer treatments.

Some complementary therapies may help certain patients manage symptoms or treatment-related discomfort when used under medical supervision. Patients should always inform their treating doctors before starting acupuncture or naturopathy.

Diet, exercise and lifestyle discipline

A major theme of the conversation was the importance of daily habits in maintaining health.

The practitioner highlighted the role of:

Balanced nutrition and adequate intake of essential nutrients.

Regular physical activity and appropriate exercise.

Reducing excessive consumption of junk food, chips, biscuits and chocolates.

Maintaining a consistent daily routine.

Paying attention to possible nutritional deficiencies.

Managing stress and psychological well-being.

The discussion also referred to hormonal imbalance, PCOS and thyroid-related concerns among women.

A balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep and timely medical check-ups remain important components of preventive healthcare. Nutritional deficiencies and hormonal disorders should be identified through appropriate clinical assessment rather than assumed from symptoms alone.

Naturopathy and other natural therapies

The interview explored several naturopathy-related practices, including steam baths, oil baths and pressure-point techniques. It also emphasised the importance of connecting with nature and adopting healthier routines.

Such practices may contribute to relaxation and general well-being for some people. However, their safety and suitability depend on the individual's health condition. People with chronic illnesses, circulation problems or other medical concerns should seek professional advice before undergoing these therapies.

Can the body heal itself?

One of the central messages in the discussion was that the body has natural healing mechanisms and that people should give importance to healthy habits and consistency.

The broader message is relevant: the body has several repair and recovery processes, and lifestyle choices can influence health. But natural healing does not mean every disease can be treated without medicines or medical intervention.

The key takeaway is to make informed healthcare choices. Acupuncture and naturopathy may have a role as complementary wellness approaches in selected situations, but patients should avoid exaggerated cure claims and never delay essential medical treatment.