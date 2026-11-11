Andhra Pradesh Cyclone Alert: Will Another Storm Hit the Coast Soon?

Andhra Pradesh may face another spell of bad weather following Cyclones Arnab and Murasu. A fresh weather system is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal, raising concerns about possible cyclonic activity along the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. It may move northwestwards and develop into a well-marked low-pressure area over the following 24 hours.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet has also indicated that the system could move towards the south-central Bay of Bengal. However, weather models have not yet reached a clear conclusion about its direction or strength.

There are three possible paths for the system. It may move towards Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, change direction towards the southwest Bay of Bengal without making landfall, or move towards the Myanmar coast.

If the system develops into a cyclone, it will be named 'Akvan', a name contributed by Iran. However, there is no confirmation yet that it will become a cyclone or hit the Andhra Pradesh coast.

More clarity about its movement and intensity is expected around November 12 and 13. People along the coastal areas are watching the weather developments closely after the recent impact of Cyclones Arnab and Murasu.