IBM Ends H-1B and Green Card Sponsorship for US Consulting Roles

In a major development affecting its US-based workforce, technology giant IBM has reportedly decided to end H-1B visa and Green Card sponsorship for the majority of roles within its consulting division. The decision concerns IBM Consulting, one of the company's largest business units, which employs more than 150,000 people worldwide.

The policy change could create uncertainty for foreign employees who depend on employer-sponsored visas to continue working in the United States. According to reports, affected employees have reportedly been given two options before the end of 2026: relocate to another country and continue working for IBM from outside the US, or leave the organisation.

The announcement has drawn attention across the global technology industry, particularly among Indian engineers and IT professionals working in the United States. Many foreign employees rely on H-1B visas to maintain their employment and pursue employer-sponsored Green Card applications for permanent residency.

IBM's reported decision could also affect professionals who have spent several years working towards securing permanent residency in the country. However, questions remain about how the new policy will affect existing visa holders, pending Green Card applications and employees in different stages of the immigration process.

The move is reportedly limited to most positions within IBM Consulting's US operations and should not be interpreted as a company-wide ban on all visa sponsorships.

Last month, the Trump administration reportedly introduced restrictions affecting the employment-based Green Card processes of eight major technology and IT consulting companies. The companies named in the reports included Microsoft, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys, HCL, Adobe and Capgemini.

The reported move has raised concerns among foreign technology professionals seeking permanent residency in the United States through employer-sponsored immigration programmes. It has also added uncertainty for employees whose Green Card applications depend on labour certification and other immigration procedures.

With increased scrutiny of high-skilled immigration programmes and tighter visa-related requirements, technology companies are facing additional challenges when planning their international workforce. Several employers may now need to reassess their recruitment strategies, sponsorship policies and long-term staffing requirements, particularly when hiring foreign professionals for US-based positions.

Meanwhile, IBM has reportedly decided to voluntarily pause employment-based Green Card sponsorship for most positions within its US Consulting division. The company has indicated that the growing availability of highly skilled technology professionals in the US has reduced its reliance on foreign talent for certain roles. This shift reflects IBM's changing workforce requirements and its approach to recruiting and retaining talent in the American market.