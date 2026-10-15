US Ends 540-Day Work Permit Extension: Indian Workers Face Job Concerns

The United States government has finalised a rule ending the automatic extension of certain work permits, raising concerns among Indian workers and their families. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the decision in a final rule published on October 14, 2026.

Previously, eligible immigrants who applied to renew their Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) could receive an automatic extension of up to 540 days while their applications were pending. This arrangement helped workers continue their jobs despite delays in renewal processing.

Under the updated rule, eligible applicants who file work permit renewal applications on or after October 30, 2025, will generally no longer receive this automatic extension. Certain exceptions provided under the law or specific government notices remain in place.

Indian Families Could Face Employment Difficulties

The change could particularly affect Indian workers who depend on Employment Authorization Documents to work legally in the US. Many H-1B visa holders have spouses with H-4 visas who rely on EADs for employment.

If an eligible worker's current EAD expires before the renewal is approved, they may have to stop working until their employment authorisation is renewed. This could lead to temporary job interruptions, loss of income and difficulties for families.

The rule does not mean that every H-1B visa holder will lose the right to work. Its impact depends on the person's immigration status, work authorisation category and renewal circumstances.

Why Has the US Changed the Rule?

The Department of Homeland Security says the change is intended to ensure that applicants undergo the required checks before receiving renewed work authorisation.

However, the decision has raised concerns because delays in processing renewal applications can leave eligible workers waiting for their new documents. Employers may also face difficulties if employees cannot continue working while their applications are being processed.

What Should Work Permit Holders Do?

Immigrants who rely on an EAD should check their card's expiry date and apply for renewal as early as the rules allow. They should also confirm whether their category qualifies for any exception and consult a qualified immigration lawyer if their employment authorisation is at risk.

The policy change highlights the importance of timely renewals for foreign workers in the US, including many Indian professionals and their families.