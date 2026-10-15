Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Rohit Clashes With Shiv Kumar, Six Contestants Face Nominations

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 witnessed heated arguments among housemates as the show entered its sixth week. Rohit got into a verbal clash with Shiv Kumar, while Shalini argued with fellow contestants over the labels given to housemates during a task.

The sixth-week nomination process has concluded, leaving six contestants at risk of elimination. Shalini, Varshini, Vamsi, Ram Prasad, Aman and Rohit are the nominated contestants this week.

Wildcard Contestants Give Tags to Housemates

After the nominations ended, Bigg Boss introduced a task involving the wildcard contestants and the original housemates. The wildcard contestants were asked to share their opinions about the people inside the house and assign different tags to them.

Trigun was labelled a manipulator, Shalini received the “victim card” tag, Mukesh Gowda was called untrustworthy, and Rohit was labelled a drama king. These comments led to disagreements among the housemates.

Rohit Tells Shiva Kumar to Stop Acting

The arguments intensified when Shiv Kumar, Shalini and Rohit got involved in a heated exchange. Rohit lost his temper and told Shiv Kumar to stop acting, creating more tension inside the house.

Shalini also reacted strongly after being called someone who plays the victim card. She countered the accusations and argued that other contestants were also using similar tactics.

She later clashed with commoner contestant Ramakrishna over the comments made during the task. The arguments became a major highlight of the episode.

Who Will Be Eliminated This Week?

With six contestants nominated, viewers are waiting to see who will leave the house during the upcoming weekend episode. The elimination will depend on the voting results and the host's announcement.

The latest episode has added more tension to the competition as the contestants continue to disagree over each other's behaviour and gameplay.