Jailer 2 Review: Rajinikanth Impresses, But Second Half Feels Slow

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Jailer 2 has arrived in theatres on October 15, 2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action drama is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film features a big star cast, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Rajinikanth's screen presence, comedy in the first half and background music are among its major strengths. However, the slow second half and weak storyline affect the overall experience.

Rajinikanth's Screen Presence Is a Highlight

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. His signature style, dialogue delivery and powerful screen presence are among the main attractions. The review notes that his familiar mannerisms continue to entertain fans.

The first half has several comedy sequences, particularly those featuring Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu. Their performances add humour to the story and help keep the audience entertained.

SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan Impress

SJ Suryah plays an important negative role and delivers a convincing performance. Vidya Balan also stands out in her negative character. Suraj Venjaramoodu makes a strong impression as well.

The film includes appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and other prominent actors. However, the review feels that most of the cameos have limited impact on the story.

Anirudh's Background Score Adds Energy

Anirudh Ravichander's background music supports the action sequences and elevates several key moments. The return of the familiar Jailer theme adds to the excitement.

The film also has good production values and adequate cinematography. However, tighter editing could have improved the overall pace.

What Does Not Work in Jailer 2?

The main drawback is the storyline, which feels thin and similar to the first film. The second half becomes slow in several places, and the nearly three-hour runtime makes the narrative feel stretched.

Although the film offers some enjoyable action and comedy, the story does not always maintain the same level of excitement.

Final Verdict

Jailer 2 is a decent entertainer that works mainly because of Rajinikanth's screen presence, first-half comedy and Anirudh's music. While some scenes offer enjoyable moments, the lengthy second half and predictable storytelling reduce its impact.

Fans of Rajinikanth may find enough entertainment in his performance, but the film could have been stronger with a tighter screenplay and editing.