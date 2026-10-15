Jailer 2 Hints at jailer 3 with Vijay Sethupati

Superstar Rajnikanth's much-waited sequel jailer 2, directer by Nelson Dilipkumar, has sparked fresh exictment amongs fan with a hint at a possible third instalment in the franchise.

The film's ending reportedly sets the stage for jailer 3, introduction versatile actor vijay Sethupati in a negative role. His appearance hints at a new conflict that could take the story forwared, although the makers has not yet announced the next film's productions schedule or futher storyline details. Released on October 15, Jailer 2 contunies the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Played by Rajnikanth. The sequal has generated considerable interest, with its combination of action, star appearance and the possibility of expanding the franchies.

While an official announcement regarding Jailer 3 is still awaited, Vijay Sethupathi's reported introduction as a negative character has raised expectations about what could come next in the franchies.