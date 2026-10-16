Ranabaali Twitter Review: Is Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Film Worth Watching?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's film Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama has received mixed reactions from audiences on social media.

While some viewers praised the lead actors' performances and chemistry, others felt that the story was slow in a few places.

Vijay Deverakonda's Performance Gets Praise

Vijay Deverakonda's intense performance has impressed some viewers. The action scenes and interval sequence have also received positive comments.

However, a few audiences felt that the film's narration could have been better.

Rashmika Mandanna Wins Appreciation

Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma in the film. Viewers have praised her performance and chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda.

The emotional scenes between the lead actors have also attracted attention.

Music and Story Receive Mixed Reactions

The background music by Ajay-Atul has received mixed responses. Some viewers liked the music, while others felt that the second half was slow and the film could have been shorter. The movie is set during British rule and focuses on the hardships faced by people during the Great Famine.

Ranabaali has received mixed reactions on social media. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's performances have earned praise, but the slow narration has disappointed some viewers. The film's overall response will become clearer in the coming days.

#Ranabaali - pre independence era action cinema ki fantasy esi subtle ga mass tho kodthe adhe #Ranabaali RA NIYAKKA. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐/5 Enjoyed watching the film overall. Second half was decent- good felt bit stretched, compared to 1st half which was great. — Uma Shankar Reddy (@Quietlywatchinn) October 15, 2026

What a movie!!!! Right from the story, screenplay @Rahul_Sankrityn nailed it. The lead pair is so beautiful, on screen chemistry looks so elegant. Music 🔥🧨🔥 Jayamma rocked it as usual! And #VijayDeverakonda a big hug to you from here. You deserve this ❤️❤️ #Ranabaali — #269 Signing off (@aka_akshayy) October 15, 2026

#Ranabaali A biggest Blockbuster @TheDeverakonda anna Your performance will be remembered 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👌👌@iamRashmika your performance👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 and @Rahul_Sankrityn wonderful direction with engaging in detail of every scene @AjayAtulOnline your BGM 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Varun Raja Vasireddy (@Vasir1Varunraja) October 15, 2026

Ranabaali Review # “దత్తత ఇవ్వడానికి ఆ నవాబ్ గాడు ఎవడు… తీసుకోవడానికి ఈ ఇంగ్లీషోడు ఎవడు?” 🔥 “ఎవడ్రా దొర… ఎవడికి రా దొర!” 💥 విజయ్–రష్మిక ట్రాక్, ప్రీ-ఇంటర్వెల్ సీక్వెన్స్ హైలైట్! సీరియస్‌గా సాగుతూ.. అక్కడక్కడా మంచి హై ఇచ్చిన డీసెంట్ ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్..! 🔥👏 సెకండాఫ్!! 🤞 #Ranabaali #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna — Janya Digital Media (@janyamedia1) October 15, 2026