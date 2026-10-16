Ranabaali Twitter Review: Is Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Film Worth Watching?

Oct 16, 2026, 08:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's film Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama has received mixed reactions from audiences on social media.

While some viewers praised the lead actors' performances and chemistry, others felt that the story was slow in a few places.

Vijay Deverakonda's Performance Gets Praise

Vijay Deverakonda's intense performance has impressed some viewers. The action scenes and interval sequence have also received positive comments.

However, a few audiences felt that the film's narration could have been better.

Rashmika Mandanna Wins Appreciation

Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma in the film. Viewers have praised her performance and chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda.

The emotional scenes between the lead actors have also attracted attention.

Music and Story Receive Mixed Reactions

The background music by Ajay-Atul has received mixed responses. Some viewers liked the music, while others felt that the second half was slow and the film could have been shorter. The movie is set during British rule and focuses on the hardships faced by people during the Great Famine.

Ranabaali has received mixed reactions on social media. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's performances have earned praise, but the slow narration has disappointed some viewers. The film's overall response will become clearer in the coming days.


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