SAP is facing cybersecurity concerns amid reports of a possible 10,000 job reduction as part of its AI-driven restructuring. The company has confirmed a security incident involving its software development environment. Reports suggest that hackers stole employee authentication tokens and accessed source code stored on GitHub. The incident has raised concerns about the security of its internal systems. However, SAP has clarified that its investigation has found no evidence of unauthorised access to customer business data.

German technology company SAP is facing a cybersecurity challenge amid reports of a possible workforce reduction involving at least 10,000 jobs as part of its AI-driven restructuring. The company has confirmed a security incident involving its software development environment after reports emerged that hackers had stolen employee authentication tokens and accessed its GitHub repositories.

According to German publication Der Spiegel, the incident is internally known as 'Project Granite'. The attackers reportedly used the stolen credentials to access SAP's source code, which is stored on GitHub. Reports further suggest that they may have copied and modified parts of the company's code, raising concerns about the security of its software systems.

There are also suspicions that artificial intelligence tools may have been used in the attack. However, this has not been confirmed. The identity of the attackers and the full extent of the incident remain unknown.

The cybersecurity incident has raised questions about the safety of SAP's internal software systems. Reports suggest that hackers gained access to employee authentication tokens, which act as digital keys to access company platforms. These credentials allegedly allowed them to enter SAP's GitHub repositories and copy or modify portions of its source code.

However, the identity of the attackers and their exact methods remain unknown. There are also unconfirmed reports of possible AI involvement in the attack. SAP has stated that its investigation has found no evidence of unauthorised access to customer business data. The company has taken security measures while investigating the incident.