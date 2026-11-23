The Centre has issued an advisory warning WhatsApp Web users about the potential misuse of authenticated sessions. In an advisory dated November 18, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, cautioned that active WhatsApp Web sessions could, under certain circumstances, be exploited to gain unauthorised access to users' accounts.

According to the advisory, such access could allow malicious individuals to read private messages, send messages while impersonating account holders, and access their contacts and group conversations. It could also enable the misuse of users' identities for fraudulent activities, phishing, social engineering and other cybercrimes.

Safety Guidelines for WhatsApp Web Users

The advisory also outlined several precautionary measures to help users protect their WhatsApp accounts and prevent unauthorised access.

It advised users to avoid exchanging sensitive information through WhatsApp Web, particularly on computers. Government-related, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information should preferably not be shared through WhatsApp Web sessions.

The advisory further cautioned against remaining permanently logged in to WhatsApp Web, especially when using shared computers. Users were advised to log out of their accounts after every session.

It also emphasised that simply closing a browser window or tab does not end an active WhatsApp Web session. Users must explicitly log out to prevent unauthorised access.

The advisory also cautioned users against accessing WhatsApp Web through cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers or other untrusted systems. If using facilities is unavoidable, users were advised to access WhatsApp Web through Incognito or Private Browsing mode on a trusted computer and manually log out before closing the browser.

Additionally, the advisory urged users to keep their operating systems, browsers and security software updated. It also warned against downloading suspicious files, using cracked software or opening attachments from untrusted sources.