Sanatana Dharma vs Temple Demolition: Bhumana Questions Coalition Government

Tirupati: The demolition of the centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Anjaneyapuram in Renigunta mandal of Tirupati district has triggered a political controversy, with former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy strongly criticising the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government.

Raising serious objections to the removal of the ancient Hindu temple, Bhumana questioned how a government that claims to protect Sanatana Dharma could allow the demolition of a historically significant temple.

He also attempted to prevent the temple's removal, expressing anguish over the loss of a place of worship believed to have a history spanning several centuries.

Ancient Temple with Historical and Spiritual Significance

According to Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple dates back to the Pallava dynasty and has a rich spiritual history.

He stated that Agastya Maharshi, saint-poet Annamacharya and Kanchi Chandrasekhar Swamiji had offered prayers at the ancient temple.

Describing its demolition as unfortunate, Bhumana questioned the decision to remove a temple with such historical and religious significance.

He argued that heritage temples should be protected rather than demolished without exploring alternative solutions.

Could the National Highway Design Have Been Changed?

Bhumana alleged that the temple could have been saved if changes had been made to the national highway design.

According to him, there was an opportunity to modify the highway alignment or design to protect the ancient structure. However, he alleged that the temple was removed with a vindictive approach rather than considering its historical and religious importance.

His criticism has brought the issue of infrastructure development versus heritage conservation into focus, particularly when ancient places of worship are affected by road projects.

Bhumana Questions Pawan Kalyan's Sanatana Dharma Stand

Targeting Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Bhumana questioned how the demolition of an ancient Hindu temple could be justified while repeatedly speaking about the protection of Sanatana Dharma.

"If this is what protecting temples means, what is the meaning of speaking about Sanatana Dharma?" was the central question raised by Bhumana.

He challenged Pawan Kalyan to explain his position on the removal of historically significant Hindu temples and questioned whether the coalition government's actions reflected its stated commitment to religious and cultural preservation.

Chandrababu Government Faces Temple Protection Questions

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of lacking sincerity towards the protection of Hindu temples.

He argued that preserving ancient temples should be a priority for any government that claims to uphold Hindu traditions and Sanatana Dharma.

The demolition of the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy Temple has therefore turned into a political debate over heritage conservation, religious commitments and the government's responsibility to protect historically significant places of worship.

The controversy has also raised a broader question: Can infrastructure development take place without sacrificing ancient temples and religious heritage?