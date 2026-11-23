Karthika Pournami is one of the most important festivals celebrated by devotees of Lord Shiva. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Shiva, light oil lamps and offer special prasadam at home and in temples. Devotees also observe fasts and perform special prayers in the evening.

The festival brings a beautiful atmosphere to Telugu households. People decorate their homes with rangolis, light lamps near Tulsi plants and float small lamps in water using banana-leaf bowls.

Food offerings are also an important part of Karthika Pournami celebrations. Traditional ingredients such as rice, jaggery, sesame seeds, coconut and ghee are commonly used to prepare special sweets. These ingredients are also considered suitable for the winter season.

If you are planning to prepare homemade offerings this Karthika Pournami, here are five traditional prasadam recipes to try. They are simple to make and require easily available ingredients.

1. Chalimidi

Chalimidi is a traditional Telugu sweet that is commonly prepared during festivals and special religious occasions. It is one of the popular offerings made during Karthika Pournami.

Ingredients:

1 cup rice

1/4 cup jaggery

2 teaspoons ghee

Cardamom powder

Grated fresh coconut

A little water, if needed

Preparation:

First, wash the rice and soak it in water for two hours. Drain the water and spread the rice on a clean cloth. When the rice is still slightly moist, grind it into a fine powder.

Next, grate the jaggery and mix it with the rice flour. Add a little water if needed to get a soft consistency. Add ghee, cardamom powder and grated coconut.

Mix everything well until it forms a soft dough. Fresh and delicious Chalimidi is ready to offer to Lord Shiva.

2. Sesame Seeds Ladoo

Sesame seeds are considered special during the Karthika month. Sesame ladoos are a popular traditional sweet made with just a few ingredients. They are also a good source of energy during winter.

Ingredients:

1 cup white and black sesame seeds

1/2 cup grated jaggery

Preparation:

Take the sesame seeds and grind them in a mixer using the pulse setting. Add grated jaggery and grind again until both ingredients combine well.

Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round ladoos using your hands.

Tasty homemade sesame ladoos are ready. You can prepare them quickly and offer them as prasadam during Karthika Pournami.

3. Other Traditional Prasadam Ideas

Apart from Chalimidi and sesame ladoos, devotees can also prepare other traditional sweets for Karthika Pournami.

Bellam Paramannam: A traditional rice pudding prepared with rice, milk, jaggery and ghee.

Chakkara Pongali: A sweet rice dish made with rice, jaggery, moong dal, ghee and cardamom.

Kobbari Laddu: A delicious coconut sweet prepared using grated coconut and jaggery.

These traditional recipes can add more variety to your festival offerings.

Celebrate Karthika Pournami with Traditional Homemade Sweets

Karthika Pournami is a festival of devotion, prayers and traditions. Preparing homemade prasadam and offering it to Lord Shiva is an important part of the celebrations. Simple recipes made with rice, jaggery, sesame seeds and coconut can make the occasion even more special.

Celebrate the festival with devotion and enjoy these traditional sweets with your family.