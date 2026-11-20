The Hyderabad Water Board is nearing completion of work to bring additional Godavari water to the city as an alternative to Singur-Manjeera supplies, ensuring an uninterrupted drinking water supply during the summer.

The pipeline connection work, being carried out under the Mission Bhagiratha-Jalmandali project, involves a 1,600 mm-diameter pipeline linking Mallannasagar with the Ghanpur Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR). The work is expected to be completed within the next two days.

As part of the project, Jalmandali Managing Director Ashok Reddy and Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief Kripakar Reddy inspected the ongoing pipeline connection work on Friday.

They reviewed the progress and discussed technical details with the officials concerned. The two senior officials directed the teams to speed up the remaining work and make the necessary arrangements for the trial run.

Rockfalls Slow Down Pipeline Work in Forest Area

The pipeline construction and connection work was initially scheduled for completion by the 15th of this month. However, the project faced delays as workers had to clear thick layers of rock along a 150-metre stretch passing through the forest area. This pushed the work beyond its original deadline. Officials said the remaining work is now progressing at a faster pace and is expected to be completed within the next two days, after which a trial run will be conducted.

Ghanpur Junction Work Completed

Meanwhile, the pipeline junction work carried out by the Jalmandali within the Ghanpur MBR premises has been fully completed and is ready for operation. Officials are now making arrangements to conduct a trial run once the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline connection work is finished.

Alternative Water Sources to Supplement Singur-Manjeera

With water levels in the Singur-Manjeera reservoirs declining amid El Niño conditions, the Water Board has begun taking measures to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to Hyderabad. As part of its plan, the board aims to bring an additional 40 MGD of Godavari water to the city every day.

This additional supply is expected to meet nearly 50 per cent of the water shortage in areas that primarily depend on Singur-Manjeera sources.

During the inspection, Jalmandali Managing Director Ashok Reddy directed officials to speed up the pipeline work and ensure close coordination between the Mission Bhagiratha and Jalmandali teams.

He also instructed them to complete the remaining technical work at the earliest and make all necessary arrangements for the trial run.