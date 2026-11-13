Hyderabad Electricity Bills to Increase as DISCOMs Collect Additional True-Up Charges

Electricity consumers in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are facing higher power bills as electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) have started collecting additional True-Up charges.

The charges are linked to electricity consumption during the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24. Depending on their past consumption, households may have to pay an additional amount of around Rs. 25 to Rs. 50 in their monthly electricity bills.

The extra amount is being collected because the actual cost of purchasing electricity was higher than the estimates made by the DISCOMs.

How Much Extra Will Consumers Pay?

Under the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), consumers will initially pay 30 paise per unit until October 2027. The rate will increase to 50 paise per unit in the following months.

The recovery will continue for 29 months under TGSPDCL. Consumers under the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) will pay the charges over 26 months.

Why Are True-Up Charges Being Collected?

The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) has approved the recovery of Rs. 7,635.22 crore towards True-Up charges for 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Of this amount, the state government will bear Rs. 2,214.99 crore, which is related to agricultural electricity consumption. The remaining Rs. 5,420.23 crore will be collected from other electricity consumers.

True-Up charges are adjustments made when the actual cost of supplying electricity differs from the earlier estimates. The DISCOMs are now recovering these additional costs through monthly bills.

As a result, electricity consumers in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana will continue to see these additional charges in their bills during the recovery period.