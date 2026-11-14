Telangana Weather: Hyderabad Records Temperatures Below 16°C

Winter conditions continue to affect several parts of Telangana, with temperatures remaining low for the sixth day in a row on November 14, 2026. Hyderabad and nearby areas experienced chilly weather, with many locations recording minimum temperatures below 16°C.

Among Hyderabad's localities, Moula Ali was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of 14.1°C. BHEL and the University of Hyderabad campus in Serilingampally registered 14.6°C each. Rajendranagar followed with 14.8°C.

Medchal recorded a minimum temperature of 15°C, while Uppal and Bandlaguda reported 15.3°C. West Marredpally also experienced cold conditions, with the temperature dropping to 15.5°C.

Kohir Records Telangana's Lowest Temperature at 11°C

The winter chill was even stronger in some districts of Telangana. Kohir in Sangareddy district recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 11°C.

Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district followed with 11.2°C. Gandhari in Kamareddy recorded 11.5°C, while Neradigonda in Adilabad registered 11.6°C.

Nawabpet in Vikarabad district recorded 11.8°C. Shahbad in Rangareddy district reported 13°C, while Rajapur in Mahabubnagar district recorded a minimum temperature of 14.1°C.

Cold Weather in Telangana May Ease After November 20

According to the latest weather update, the cold conditions across Telangana are expected to gradually ease after November 20. Rainfall linked to Cyclone Akvan is likely to bring a change in weather conditions across the state.

Until then, several parts of Telangana may continue to experience chilly mornings and low temperatures.