Greater Hyderabad Wins First Swachh City Award in Telangana

The Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 rankings. The award was presented as part of the cleanliness survey organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at a special event held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Hyderabad’s in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan and HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed received the honour on behalf of the city.

The recognition highlights Greater Hyderabad’s progress in maintaining clean surroundings, improving public sanitation and managing solid waste more effectively. It also reflects the city's efforts to make urban areas cleaner and improve waste disposal systems.

According to a statement released by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the achievement was possible because of the combined efforts of municipal officials, sanitation workers, field-level employees and local residents.

Their continuous contribution towards keeping the city clean and improving waste management played an important role in securing this recognition. The award is also a proud moment for Hyderabad and encourages further efforts to maintain cleanliness across the city.