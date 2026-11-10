Hyderabad AQI Hits 509 After Diwali as Thick Smog Covers Several Areas

Hyderabad witnessed a sharp rise in air pollution after Diwali celebrations, with thick smoke and smog covering several parts of the city. The heavy use of firecrackers pushed the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) to 509 on Sunday night, indicating hazardous air quality.

Several areas, including Serilingampally, Begumpet, Kompally, Jeedimetla and Sanathnagar, experienced thick smog. The smell of burnt chemicals and sulphur also remained in the air even after the celebrations ended.

The pollution levels were much higher than last year. On October 21, 2025, the day after Diwali, Hyderabad recorded an AQI of 351, which was in the 'very poor' category. This year, the peak reading of 509 was 158 points higher.

Apart from air pollution, the city also recorded high noise levels due to firecracker celebrations. The noise level reached 89.6 decibels around 9.30 pm on Sunday, when firecracker bursting was at its peak.

Environmental activists expressed concern over the worsening air quality. They said smoke and harmful particles from firecrackers continued to affect the atmosphere even after Diwali. They also urged people to avoid excessive firecracker use and choose eco-friendly ways to celebrate festivals.

The sharp rise in pollution has once again raised concerns about the impact of firecrackers on public health and the environment.