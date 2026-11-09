Hyderabad AQI Crosses 500 After Diwali Celebrations

Hyderabad witnessed a sharp rise in air pollution following intense Diwali celebrations on Sunday night. Several parts of the city were covered in smoke and smog on Monday morning, November 9, as people continued bursting firecrackers until the early hours of the day.

Many central Hyderabad localities, including Banjara Hills, Srinagar Colony, Panjagutta, SR Nagar, Ameerpet and Somajiguda, witnessed heavy firecracker activity that continued until around 3 am. The celebrations left behind thick smoke, unpleasant smells and piles of firecracker waste on roads.

The impact on air quality was visible by Sunday evening itself. At around 9.30 pm, PM2.5 levels in Hyderabad reportedly reached 392 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m³), while the average Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 509. These readings indicated extremely hazardous air conditions.

The situation was even worse in some neighbourhoods. Ravi Colony near Masjid Banda recorded an AQI of 995 as residents continued bursting crackers throughout the night.

Pollution Levels Rise Across Hyderabad

The pollution levels increased across several parts of Hyderabad as firecracker smoke filled the atmosphere. According to publicly available pollution monitoring data, the city's air quality reached dangerous levels during the peak Diwali celebrations.

However, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board's monitoring network faced technical problems during this period. Its monitoring station at the University of Hyderabad was reportedly offline by 10 pm, making it difficult to obtain readings from the official network.

Residents in several neighbourhoods complained about the strong smell of burnt chemicals and gunpowder. Many also reported eye irritation, breathing discomfort and poor visibility due to the smoke.

One social media user described the situation as an unusually severe pollution episode for Hyderabad. The person complained of burning eyes, difficulty breathing and a strong smell of firecracker chemicals. They also pointed out that people were still bursting crackers late at night, while roads were covered with firecracker remains.

Serilingampally Records AQI of 666

Pollution levels remained high even after the peak firecracker activity began to slow down.

By 11.30 pm on Sunday, Hyderabad's average AQI had dropped to 442. However, Serilingampally continued to record a high reading of 666, showing that several parts of the city were still experiencing severe air pollution.

Weather conditions also played a role in the spread of pollutants. Winds were blowing from the north-eastern direction at around 20 degrees Celsius, while smoke and particulate matter remained across different parts of the city.

Hyderabad Air Quality Remains Hazardous on Monday Morning

Although pollution levels gradually declined overnight, the situation remained concerning on Monday morning. The city's AQI stood at 178, while PM10 concentration reached 113 micrograms per cubic metre.

The readings showed that the effects of Diwali firecracker celebrations continued even after the festivities ended. The sudden increase in particulate matter raised concerns about the impact of post-Diwali pollution on residents, particularly children, senior citizens and people with respiratory sensitivities.

With smoke, dust and chemical particles lingering in the atmosphere, Hyderabad residents faced another difficult morning after the festival celebrations. The episode has once again highlighted concerns over firecracker pollution and the need for greater awareness about air quality during festive occasions.