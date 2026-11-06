Dr. Kalvacharla Vijayalakshmi: Famous Kuchipudi Dancer from Hyderabad

Dr. Kalvacharla Vijayalakshmi is a well-known Kuchipudi dancer, teacher and choreographer from Hyderabad. Inspired by legendary dancers such as Smt. Shoba Naidu and Bala Kondala Rao, she has dedicated her life to learning, teaching and promoting the traditional Indian dance form. With years of experience and thousands of performances, she has become a respected name in the field of Kuchipudi.

Vijayalakshmi developed an interest in dance at a young age. She began her training under the guidance of Guru Sri Pasumarthy Srinivasa Sharma, where she learned the basics and developed her skills. Her passion for dance and education helped her build a successful career as a performer and teacher.

In 2008, she established the Natyam Kuchipudi Dance Academy in BHEL, Miyapur, Hyderabad. Through the academy, she has trained thousands of students over the years. She also completed her master's degree in Kuchipudi dance at the University of Hyderabad between 2010 and 2012, further strengthening her knowledge of the art form.

Thousands of Kuchipudi Performances Across India

Guru Vijayalakshmi and her students have performed at several famous temples and cultural platforms across India. Their performances have taken place at important religious locations, including Tirumala, Srisailam, Bhadrachalam, Dwaraka Tirumala and Vijayawada.

They have also presented Kuchipudi at several well-known temples in Tamil Nadu, including the Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Chidambaram, Madurai, Rameswaram and Vellore. One of the special moments in her artistic journey was performing at the famous Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala.

Apart from traditional temple performances, Vijayalakshmi has also taken Kuchipudi to different cultural events and international platforms.

Making Dance Accessible to Everyone

One of the notable achievements of Dr. Vijayalakshmi is her effort to make dance accessible to children with special needs. She demonstrated that students with intellectual disabilities could also learn and perform dance through a special programme at the Thakur Hari Prasad Institute of Research and Rehabilitation Centre.

Her work has shown how dance can encourage confidence, creativity and self-expression among children with different learning abilities.

Choreographed Several Dance Ballets

Apart from teaching and performing, Vijayalakshmi has also created and directed several Kuchipudi dance ballets. Some of her popular productions include Venkateshwara Vaibhavam, Girija Kalyanam, Uma Tandavam, Nava Durga Vilasam, Sri Krishnaleela Tarangam and Seetha Kalyanam.

These productions combine traditional stories, devotional themes and classical dance movements. Her special presentation of Tandavam and Nava Durga Vilasam brought the stories of Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga together through a unique Kuchipudi performance.

Her dance productions have also received appreciation from audiences in different countries.

Contribution to Government Cultural Programmes and Films

Vijayalakshmi has also contributed to cultural programmes organised by the Government of India. She served as an empanelled artist with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Regional Outreach Bureau under its Song and Drama Division.

Her dance presentation titled Naari, based on the message of women's empowerment, was associated with the slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. She also gave a special five-day performance during the celebrations marking Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary at the famous Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad.

Another important achievement in her career was working as an assistant choreographer for the film Baahubali, directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

International Kuchipudi Performances

After establishing herself in India, Guru Vijayalakshmi began expanding her performances internationally in 2023.

She presented Kuchipudi performances in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 14 and January 19, 2023. The performances included a Children's Day programme and an event at Shri Dev Mandir.

Later, she and her students travelled to Malaysia, where they performed at the famous Batu Caves and Shanthanand Auditorium, Temple of Fine Arts, as part of Malaya Fest 2023.

Her international journey continued with performances in the United States. Vijayalakshmi and her disciples presented Kuchipudi at the Vedic Temple of Virginia and the New Jersey Exposition Convention Centre in Edison, New Jersey.

Several Awards and Recognitions

Over the years, Dr. Kalvacharla Vijayalakshmi has received several titles and honours from different organisations and state governments. Some of her recognitions include:

Natya Vishaaradha

Natya Vidhyadhari

Natya Ranjini

Natya Kalaratna

Kalavipanchi

She has also received thousands of felicitations at various events in recognition of her performances and contributions to classical dance.

Through her dance academy, performances, choreography and international programmes, Guru Vijayalakshmi continues to introduce Kuchipudi to new audiences. Her dedication to preserving traditional Indian art and training the next generation of dancers is an important part of her journey. She hopes to take the richness of Kuchipudi dance to more countries and promote India's cultural heritage across the world.