Telangana Electricity Bills Increase Due to True-Up Charges

Electricity consumers across Telangana are facing higher power bills this month. Many households are surprised to see an increase in their November electricity bills compared to the previous month. The main reason behind this rise is the introduction of True-Up charges, which have added an extra amount to regular power bills.

The new system came into effect in Telangana in November. Under this arrangement, consumers are being charged an additional 30 paise per unit of electricity. This means people will have to pay more than their usual electricity bill, even if their power consumption has not increased significantly.

The additional charge is expected to rise further from December. According to the revised plan, the True-Up charge will increase from 30 paise to 50 paise per unit, adding to the financial burden on electricity consumers across the state.

Why Are Electricity Bills Increasing in Telangana?

The increase in electricity bills is linked to the additional costs incurred by power distribution companies while purchasing electricity. These companies initially estimate how much money will be required to buy and supply electricity. However, the actual expenses may sometimes be higher than the estimated amount.

To recover this difference, electricity companies collect additional money from consumers through True-Up charges.

Interestingly, these charges are not calculated based on the electricity used during the current month alone. Instead, the calculation is linked to the power consumption recorded during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years. As a result, the additional amount is being included in consumers' current electricity bills.

TGERC Approves Rs 5,420 Crore Recovery

The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) has approved the collection of Rs 5,420.23 crore from non-agricultural electricity consumers across the state.

Following this approval, the government and electricity distribution companies have started implementing the True-Up charge system. Consumers in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana will have to pay these additional charges as part of their regular power bills.

The move is aimed at recovering the difference between the estimated electricity purchase expenses and the actual costs incurred by power distribution companies.

What Exactly Are True-Up Charges?

True-Up charges are additional amounts collected from electricity consumers to recover the difference between the estimated and actual costs of purchasing power.

Electricity distribution companies buy power from different sources and supply it to homes, businesses and other establishments. During the initial calculation, they estimate the total expenses involved in purchasing and distributing electricity.

However, if the actual expenditure turns out to be higher than the original estimate, the difference is later adjusted through True-Up charges.

In simple terms, these charges help electricity companies recover additional expenses that were not covered by their earlier calculations.

With the new charges now appearing in monthly bills, electricity consumers across Telangana may have to prepare for higher payments in the coming months.