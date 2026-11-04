Massive Fire at Kings Restaurant in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad

A massive fire broke out at Kings Restaurant in the Mehdipatnam area of Hyderabad on Tuesday night, November 3, 2026, triggering panic among locals and nearby residents. Firefighters rushed to the spot and worked to bring the blaze under control. According to preliminary reports, the fire reportedly originated in the restaurant's kitchen area. Two fire tenders were deployed to the location after authorities received information about the incident. Fire personnel launched firefighting operations and managed to bring the flames under control.

Fortunately, no deaths or injuries were reported in the incident, providing some relief to residents and people in the surrounding area. The exact cause of the fire remain unclear. Officials are expected to investigate whether an electrical short circuit, gas leakage or another technical issue triggered the blaze. The extent of damage to the restaurant has also not yet been officially established.

The incident has once again raised concern about fire safety measures in commercial establishments, particularly restaurants that use cooking gas and electrical equipment. Notably, Kings Restaurant had reportedly witnessed a fire-related incident in August 2022, when two cooking gas cylinders exploded, leaving two people with minor injuries.

Authorities are expected to examine the circumstance surrounding the latest incident and determine whether adequate fire-safety precautions were in place.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are awaited.

The cause of the latest fire should be treated as unconfirmed until officials release their investigation findings.