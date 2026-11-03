Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption on November 3 and 4

Several localities in Hyderabad will experience a partial disruption in drinking water supply for around 36 hours due to scheduled repair works on the Gandipet water pipeline.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) announced that the interruption will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and continue until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4.

According to the Water Board, repair works will be carried out on the 20 MGD-capacity Gandipet conduit near Sabza Colony, covering the Tolichowki and Manikonda areas. The work is being taken up to repair leaks in the pipeline and ensure a smooth water supply.

List of Areas to Face Water Supply Disruption

Several parts of Hyderabad that depend on the Gandipet conduit are likely to experience reduced or interrupted drinking water supply during the repair period.

The affected localities include:

Red Hills

Nampally

Mallepally

Sitarambagh

Karwan

Goshamahal

Chintal Basti

Vijayanagar Colony

Asif Nagar

Ahmed Nagar

Domalguda

Gandhinagar

Parts of Banjara Hills

Other Areas to Get Normal Water Supply

The Water Board clarified that the disruption will be restricted to areas receiving water through the Gandipet conduit.

Localities supplied through the Krishna, Godavari and Singur-Manjira water projects are not expected to face any interruption due to these repair activities.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements and store sufficient drinking water in advance to manage the temporary disruption.

The repair work is aimed at addressing pipeline leakage and improving the reliability of the city's drinking water distribution network.