Hyderabad Residents Panic After Loud Blast-Like Sound

A loud, explosion-like noise accompanied by brief ground vibrations caused fear among residents in several parts of southwest Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, October 27.

The incident was reported at around 10:25 am in areas including Rajendranagar, Upparpally, Attapur, Erraboda, Keshavswamy Nagar and Langar Houz. Many residents rushed out of their homes after hearing the sudden noise and feeling the ground shake. Windows rattled, and household items reportedly moved during the vibrations, which lasted around five to 10 seconds.

The unusual incident raised concerns about a possible earthquake. However, scientists at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) reportedly attributed the event to a localised geological process known as hydroseismicity, rather than a major tectonic earthquake.

According to the explanation provided in the report, Hyderabad lies on a stable granite formation, making a major destructive earthquake less likely. However, changes beneath the ground can sometimes produce brief vibrations and loud sounds.

Scientists explained that rainwater can seep deep into the ground through tiny cracks and pores in underground granite rocks. As water enters narrow gaps under pressure, it can create stress within the rock formations.

When the trapped water moves or small fractures occur in the rocks, the stored energy may be released suddenly. This can produce a booming sound and vibrations that are felt at the surface.

The report also noted that granite can transmit vibrations and sound efficiently. As a result, even a small underground disturbance may produce a loud noise that sounds like an explosion.

The incident caused concern among residents across the affected neighbourhoods. The explanation attributed to NGRI suggests that a localised geological process may have caused the unusual sound and vibrations, rather than a major earthquake.

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