Hyderabad Water News: Over 7,000 Tankers Booked Every Day

Water shortages are becoming a major concern in Greater Hyderabad, with daily water tanker bookings crossing 7,000. Many residents are struggling to get enough water due to falling groundwater levels and low-pressure water supply.

Several gated communities, residential colonies, slum areas and commercial buildings are now relying on water tankers to meet their daily needs. The problem is more serious in parts of Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts, where several borewells have reportedly dried up.

Restrictions on drilling new borewells have increased the dependence of many households on the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). However, residents say that low water pressure and irregular supply are forcing them to book tankers.

Water Tanker Demand Rises in Hyderabad

According to water board officials, tanker bookings have remained above 7,000 per day since last week. This is considered unusually high for October.

The rise in demand has also affected tanker delivery schedules. Residents in western Hyderabad and newly merged municipal areas reportedly have to wait two to three days for deliveries. In some cases, the delay extends to four days.

With water becoming difficult to access, many families are turning to private tanker services despite the high cost.

Complaints Over Tanker Prices and Delays

Some residents have raised concerns about the way private tanker services operate during the shortage. Reports allege that certain tanker operators contact customers after receiving bookings but may sell the water elsewhere if customers do not respond quickly.

In parts of western Hyderabad, private tankers are reportedly being sold for Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000. These practices, if confirmed, could add to the difficulties faced by households already dealing with water shortages.

Low Water Pressure Adds to Residents' Problems

People in several colonies and slum areas have complained that water is not reaching their homes with enough pressure. Some residents allege that apartments and wealthier neighbourhoods receive water for longer periods, while poorer communities struggle to get sufficient supplies.

The complaints have raised concerns about the fair distribution of water across different residential areas.

Falling Groundwater Levels Worsen the Crisis

Dry weather and declining groundwater levels are adding to Hyderabad's water problems. Borewells that once supplied water to homes and apartments have reportedly dried up in several areas.

El Niño-related conditions have also been mentioned as a possible factor behind the dry weather. However, the exact contribution of El Niño to the current water shortage has not been independently confirmed.

Water Board Faces Pressure to Improve Supply

The HMWSSB is reportedly working to manage changes in water supply and address complaints from residents. Efforts are also being made to ensure that tankers reach the customers for whom they were booked and are not diverted to other locations.

With daily bookings remaining high and delivery delays affecting households, residents are hoping for more regular water supply and quicker tanker services. Until the situation improves, many families may continue to depend on tankers to meet their daily water needs.