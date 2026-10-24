Hyderabad to Use Treated Water From November 1 to Reduce Groundwater Use

Hyderabad is set to introduce green water tanker services from November 1 to reduce groundwater use and conserve drinking water. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will supply treated wastewater for construction work, industries, parks and gardening.

The initiative aims to reduce pressure on the city's drinking water sources amid concerns about possible water shortages next summer. The treated water will be supplied through special tankers from sewage treatment plants.

How Will the Green Water Tanker Service Work?

HMWSSB is preparing a mobile app to help customers register, book water tankers online and track deliveries. People who already own tankers can also use the service by following the board's rules.

The tankers will have special branding and GPS devices to track their movements. Filling stations will also use electronic machines to record water quantities and booking details.

Who Can Use Treated Water?

Construction companies, industries, commercial establishments and other users can use treated water for activities that do not require drinking water. It can also be used for watering plants, maintaining parks, cleaning roads and controlling dust.

The water board plans to check water quality regularly to ensure that the water meets the required standards for these uses.

Why Is Hyderabad Taking This Step?

The initiative aims to reduce dependence on groundwater and drinking water supplies. Officials are also preparing for possible El Niño conditions that could affect rainfall and water availability.

HMWSSB is working to complete the necessary arrangements before the November 1 launch. Details about booking, filling stations and applicable charges are expected to be shared through official channels.