Hyderabad Water Crisis: Why Are Tanker Bookings Rising to 8,000 a Day?

Hyderabad is facing growing water supply concerns as water tanker bookings have increased sharply in October. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is receiving around 5,000 to 8,000 tanker bookings every day, even before summer begins.

Normally, daily bookings during the off-season range between 800 and 1,500. The sudden rise has raised concerns about groundwater levels and drinking water availability in the coming months.

Which Areas Are Facing Higher Water Demand?

Boduppal, LB Nagar and Manikonda have recorded a sharp increase in water tanker bookings. Residents in several residential areas are depending on tankers as borewells and regular water supplies fail to meet their needs.

According to reported HMWSSB data, 62,565 tanker bookings were recorded in October, a 233% increase compared with 18,806 bookings during the corresponding period last year.

Why Is Hyderabad Facing Water Shortage?

One of the main reasons is the rainfall deficit during the monsoon. Hyderabad received 458.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 627.2 mm up to September, according to the Hyderabad Ground Water Department.

Low rainfall affects groundwater recharge and reservoir inflows. As a result, borewells in some residential and IT corridor areas are reportedly running dry, forcing more households to depend on water tankers.

How Much Water Does Hyderabad Need?

HMWSSB is reportedly supplying around 585 million gallons of water per day, while the estimated daily requirement is 735 million gallons. This leaves a gap of around 150 million gallons per day.

The board is monitoring reservoir levels and exploring measures to manage water supply. Officials have indicated that existing reservoir stocks could help maintain supplies until summer 2027, but continued groundwater depletion remains a concern.

What Is the Plan to Reduce Water Pressure?

HMWSSB is planning to encourage the use of treated wastewater for construction, industries, gardening and other activities that do not require drinking water.

The board is also preparing alternative arrangements to manage demand. The rise in tanker bookings highlights the need to conserve water and reduce dependence on groundwater before the summer season arrives.