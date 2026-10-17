Hyderabad to Launch Dial-a-Green Tanker Service from November 1

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will launch its Dial-a-Green Tanker service on November 1 to help conserve drinking water in the city.

Under this initiative, treated wastewater will be supplied for construction work, industries, parks and landscaping instead of using drinking water for these purposes.

The move comes amid concerns over falling groundwater levels, reduced rainfall and pressure on water reservoirs ahead of next summer.

How Will the Service Work?

HMWSSB is developing a digital platform to connect treated wastewater suppliers, tanker operators and users. Construction companies and industries will be able to book water tankers online and track deliveries through the platform.

The system will identify nearby sewage treatment plants and match available treated water with customer requirements, depending on the distance and availability of tankers.

Water Supply Target

The board plans to increase the use of treated wastewater for non-drinking purposes. Its initial target is to make 100 million litres per day (MLD) available, while its broader aim is to increase daily treated water use to 500 MLD.

HMWSSB is also working with construction industry representatives to encourage the use of treated water and reduce pressure on drinking water supplies.

The booking website, tanker charges and other service details are yet to be announced. Residents and businesses should check official HMWSSB updates for further information.