Hyderabad Traffic Diversion: Check Roads Closed for Durga Mata Immersion

Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions in several parts of the city for the Durga Mata idol immersion celebrations. The restrictions began on October 21 at 3 PM and will continue until 6 AM on October 24, 2026.

The diversions are being implemented around People’s Plaza, Sanjeevaiah Park, Garden Point and Jalavihar to manage traffic during the immersion process. Areas near Khairatabad, the Secretariat, Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund are likely to experience heavy traffic.

Which Routes Will Be Affected?

Vehicles travelling from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan towards Khairatabad Flyover will be diverted at VV Statue towards Nirankari Junction.

Traffic from Nirankari Junction towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted near the Old Saifabad Police Station towards Ravindra Bharathi and Masab Tank. Vehicles travelling from Iqbal Minar towards the Secretariat will be diverted through Telangana Thalli Flyover towards Lower Tank Bund.

Vehicles from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh and Mint Compound will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary. Traffic from Liberty towards the Secretariat will also face restrictions.

General vehicles will not be allowed on some stretches near the Secretariat, NTR Marg and Necklace Road. These routes will be reserved for idol immersion vehicles where restrictions apply.

Commuters Advised to Plan Ahead

Traffic Police have asked motorists to avoid the affected junctions wherever possible and use alternative routes. Traffic restrictions may change depending on the situation on the roads.

People travelling through central Hyderabad should allow extra time for their journeys and follow instructions from traffic police.

For traffic-related queries, commuters can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline at 9010203626. They can also check the department’s official social media accounts for the latest updates.