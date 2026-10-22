Hyderabad Metro to Add 60 New Coaches at Rs 923.62 Crore

Hyderabad Metro Rail is taking steps to increase its passenger capacity by introducing 60 additional standard-gauge coaches to meet the growing demand for metro services in the city.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is overseeing the process, has issued an international tender worth an estimated Rs 923.62 crore. The contract covers the design, supply, testing and commissioning of the new coaches, along with their maintenance for 15 years.

Interested companies can submit their bids until January 13, 2027. The technical bids will be opened on January 14, 2027. The contractor will be selected based on the technical and financial evaluation of the bids.

According to the proposed schedule, the design, manufacturing and supply of the new coaches are expected to take around 125 weeks from the agreement date.

Currently, Hyderabad Metro operates 57 trains, each consisting of three coaches. Around 4.5 lakh passengers use the metro services every day.

The addition of 60 new coaches will allow the operation of 10 six-coach trains. This expansion is expected to help Hyderabad Metro accommodate more passengers and improve its capacity to handle the increasing daily rush.