Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Witnesses Heavy Traffic Ahead of Dussehra

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed heavy traffic as people travelled to their hometowns for the Dussehra festival. A large number of vehicles led to long traffic jams, causing delays for commuters.

Many people travelling from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh faced difficulties due to the heavy rush. Vehicles moved slowly on several stretches, forcing travellers to wait for long periods.

Dussehra Rush Causes Traffic Jams

The number of vehicles on National Highway 65 increased as families headed to their native places to celebrate Dussehra. Ongoing roadwork and flyover construction in some areas also added to the traffic problems.

The congestion affected commuters travelling by cars and other vehicles. Travellers were advised to plan their journeys carefully and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Motorists should follow traffic police instructions and check road conditions before starting their journey.