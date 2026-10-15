Hyderabad: As Forests dissapear and wildlifefaces growing theats, a campaign in Hyderabad is set to highlight the connection between food choice, habitat distruction and species extinction. Suppoters of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, Vegans of Telangana Citizens for Animals will come together on October 16th to mark World Food Day and world Vegetarian Awareness Month, urging people to choose vegan food to protect animals and the environment.

The awareness campaign will feature three suppoters painted as a tiger, a zabra and a giraffe carryinf placard with the message such as "Eating Meat Contributes to Species Extinction - Try Vegan" and "Forests Are Destroyed for Meat Productions - Go Vegan." The demonstration aims to draw public attention to the environmental consequences of animal-based food production and encourage people to consider plant-based alternatives. The event is scheduled for Friday, October 16 From 12 noon to 1 pm at Lower Tank bund, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad.

According to PETA India, raising animals for meat, eggs and dairy contributes to habitat destruction, biodiversity loss and pressure on nature resources. Forests are often cleared to create grazing land or grow crops for livestock, threatening the survival of wildlife that epend on these ecosystem. The organisation also highlights that approximately one-third od the worls's cropland is used to grow crops for animals raised for food. PETA India campaige coordinator Peksha Tamane Said That the destruction of the nature habitats accelerates eild species closer to extinction. She encourage people to consider vegan food choices as a way to reduce their environment impact and support animal welfare.

When Nature's Warnings Become Reality

The campaign's message also brings to mind the nature-inspired writing of Ruskin Bond. whose stories often celebrate the of forests. trees, birds and the Relatationship between human and nature world. His literary world invites readers to appreciate nature not merely as a bbackdrop to human life. but as a living deserving care and protection. Today, the destruction of forests and the growing threats to wildlife make environmental concerns feel increasingly urgent. What may once have seemed like a distant warning is becoming a present-day challenge, calling for greater awareness and responsibility. The campaign's message also invites readers to reflect on Ruskin Bond's If Mice Could Roar. The title brings to mind the relationship between the powerful and the vulnerable, offering a literary connection to the need to recognise and protect creatures that cannot speak for themselves. At a time when habitat destruction and human activities threaten wildlife, the campaign highlights the importance of compassion towards animals and responsibility towards the natural world.

Just as nature has inspired generations of writers, its protection remains a responsibility shared by everyone. The campaign in Hyderabad seeks to turn that awareness into action by encouraging people to consider how their everyday food choices affect animals, forests and biodiversity.