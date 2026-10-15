Hyderabad Water Crisis: Groundwater Levels Fall, Water Board Clears Rumours

Hyderabad is facing concerns over falling groundwater levels due to below-normal rainfall. The situation has raised questions about water availability in the coming months.

However, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has clarified that reports claiming the city's reservoirs will dry up by the end of November and drinking water supply will stop are false. Residents have been advised not to believe or share unverified messages on social media.

Groundwater Levels Fall in Hyderabad

According to the Telangana Ground Water Department, groundwater levels in Hyderabad's Core Urban Region were 6.85 metres lower in September 2026 than in September 2025.

The region received 457 mm of rainfall against the normal 619 mm up to September 30, resulting in a rainfall deficit of 26%. Lower rainfall can reduce groundwater recharge and increase pressure on local water sources.

Water Board Warns Against Water Wastage

The water board has urged residents to avoid wasting drinking water. Using potable water unnecessarily to wash vehicles or clean outdoor areas may attract penalties, depending on the violation.

Residents are also encouraged to repair leaking taps, prevent water tank overflows and use rainwater-harvesting systems to conserve water.

Residents Advised to Avoid Rumours

Although falling groundwater levels are a concern, there is no verified confirmation that Hyderabad's drinking water supply will be completely stopped by November-end.

Residents should follow official announcements from HMWSSB and conserve water wherever possible. Sharing verified information can also help prevent unnecessary panic.