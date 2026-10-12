Navratri 2026 in Hyderabad: 4 Garba and Dandiya Events You Can Attend

Hyderabad is celebrating Navratri with colourful Garba nights, Dandiya dances, live music and cultural programmes. Several events are being organised across the city, giving people an opportunity to celebrate the festival with friends and family.

From traditional performances to DJ nights and celebrity appearances, here are four Garba and Dandiya events to check out in Hyderabad during Navratri 2026.

1. Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav

Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav is taking place at S.S. Convention Centre in Shamshabad from October 11 to 19. The event features live orchestra performances by The Challengers, an exotic food court and a mini shopping area.

The organisers have also announced surprise Bollywood and Tollywood celebrity appearances, making it an option for people looking for a lively festive experience.

2. Navkar Navratri Utsav 2026

Navkar Navratri Utsav is being held at Jalavihar from October 12 to 19. The event aims to bring the traditional Garba atmosphere of Ahmedabad to Hyderabad.

Mumbai-based Bamboo Beats will provide the music for the dance nights. Actor Tarun Khanna and Shobhinaw Satyaa are also expected to be part of the celebrations.

3. AGR Dandiya 2026

AGR Dandiya 2026 is another celebration planned at Classic Convention 3 in Shamshabad. Organised by Agarwal Samaj Telangana, the event will feature performances by Taal, a Mumbai-based Garba and Disco Dandiya band.

The announced celebrity lineup includes Hema Malini, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Govinda and The Great Khali, among others. However, entry to this event is restricted to Agarwal Samaj members.

4. Legend Navratri Utsav 2026

Legend Navratri Utsav 2026 is scheduled at SNC Convention in Hyderabad from October 12 to 19, with the event listed to begin at 8 PM.

Visitors can enjoy Garba and Dandiya sessions, live orchestra performances, DJ music and cultural programmes. The celebrations will also include Dandiya competitions, prizes, festive food and prasad.

Celebrate Navratri in Hyderabad

These four events offer different ways to enjoy Navratri 2026, from traditional Garba and devotional activities to music-filled dance nights. People planning to attend should check the latest event listings for ticket availability, entry conditions and other details before visiting.