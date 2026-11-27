Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad from midnight on Friday, November 27, bringing sudden changes in weather conditions across the city. The downpour began around 2 AM and continued into the morning, causing waterlogging on roads and inconvenience to commuters.

Several areas in western and northeastern Hyderabad received moderate to heavy rainfall. Localities including Ameerpet, Sanath Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad, Yousufguda, Punjagutta, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Begumpet, Balanagar, Himayatnagar, Musheerabad, Kukatpally, Kapra and Malkajgiri experienced showers.

Uppal, Nagole, Pedda Amberpet and Hayathnagar also received rainfall. According to the weather update, moderate showers may continue in several parts of the city until Friday evening.

The changing weather is linked to a trough over the Bay of Bengal, which is influencing rainfall activity across Telangana. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has also warned of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several districts. Gusty winds are possible in some areas.

Meanwhile, Nagar Kurnool district recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the period. Yengampally village in Taduru mandal and Thotapally village in Kalwakurthy mandal received 4.5 cm of rainfall each. Watpally in Sangareddy district recorded 4 cm, while Choutakur received 2 cm.

Other districts, including Sangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda and Jangaon, also received moderate rainfall.

Residents have been advised to remain alert during thunderstorms and strong winds. People should avoid standing under trees, near electric poles or close to large hoardings during bad weather.

Commuters are also advised to drive carefully, particularly on roads affected by waterlogging. People should follow official weather updates for the latest information on rainfall across Hyderabad and Telangana.