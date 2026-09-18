Telangana Rain alert: Thunderstorms Likely on September 18

elangana is expected to experience another spell of thunderstorms on September 18, with weather conditions likely to remain warm and humid during the daytime.

Thunderstorm activity may increase from the afternoon and continue into the night across several northern and central parts of the State. Districts that could receive heavy thunderstorms include Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda and Peddapalli.

The forecast also includes Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem, where thunderstorms are possible during the same period.

Rain Expected in Southern Telangana

Some districts in southern Telangana could also experience heavy thunderstorms from Thursday night into Friday morning.

The areas covered by the forecast include Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Khammam and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast

In Hyderabad, moderate to intense thunderstorms may develop from the afternoon and could continue into the following morning.

The city may experience relatively dry and humid conditions during the afternoon after the spell of thunderstorms. Residents are advised to keep an eye on weather updates, particularly if travelling during the evening and night.