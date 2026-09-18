Zombie Reddy 2: Nxt Lvl First Look of Upendra Revealed

Kannada actor Upendra has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Telugu horror-action film Zombie Reddy 2: Nxt Lvl, which stars Teja Sajja in the lead. The highly anticipated sequel is being directed by filmmaker Suparn S. Varma, marking his debut as a Telugu director.

The movie is currently progressing at a brisk pace, with Upendra becoming part of the ongoing shooting schedule.

On the occasion of Upendra’s birthday, the makers revealed his first-look poster from the film. The poster carries the intriguing tagline, “Ready to Turn the World Upside Down.” It shows Upendra hanging upside down from a tree, sporting a wild and intense appearance.

The actor appears in a rugged warrior-style costume with long, untamed hair and fur detailing. Holding a large tribal-style mace and letting out a fierce roar, Upendra’s look promises a character packed with mystery, aggression and mass appeal.

Written by Prasanth Varma, Zombie Reddy 2: Nxt Lvl features Shanaya Kapoor as the female lead. The film is being produced on a grand scale by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

The technical team includes composer Gowra Hari, cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam and editor Vijay Velukutty. With shooting currently underway, the film is targeting a theatrical release in 2027.