Rashmika’s M.S. Subbulakshmi Biopic to Begin With Grand Launch

The much-awaited biopic on legendary Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi is all set to begin with a grand launch event in Chennai.

The film is being made to mark the 110th birth anniversary of M.S. Subbulakshmi. It is jointly produced by Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, Rockline Entertainments and BV Works.

Rashmika Mandanna will play the role of M.S. Subbulakshmi in the film, while Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri is directing the project. Music for the movie will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film's launch ceremony will take place on September 16, 2026, at The Music Academy in Chennai. Actor Kamal Haasan will attend the event as the chief guest.

The ceremony will also feature a live performance of M.S. Subbulakshmi's iconic songs by the Indian Choral Ensemble. The organisers have reportedly selected 'MS Blue' as the dress code for the event.

The upcoming biopic aims to bring the life, legacy and lesser-known moments of the legendary singer to a new generation. More details about the film are expected to be revealed at the grand launch event.